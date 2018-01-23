× How Peanut Butter is disrupting the benefits world

It’s Tuesday night so that means we have another episode of “The Download on Chicago Business” sponsored by Signature Bank. Tonight, Justin speaks with entrepreneur David Aronson, CEO of Peanut Butter, about their effort to help companies assist employees to get out from under student debt. David talks about where the name of the company comes from, what inspired him to start the business, the importance of companies to stand out to attract the best talent, what they are able to offer a business, how they manage the growth of their company, how 1871 has helped them connect with existing and potential clients and why he continues to work in Chicago.

