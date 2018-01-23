A woman with her child migrant from Syria walk towards a refugee camp at Kokkinotrimithia, outside of the capital Nicosia, in the eastern Mediterranean island of Cyprus, on Sunday, Sept. 10, 2017. Cyprus police say a 36-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly driving one of a pair of boats that brought 305 Syrian refugees to the island's northwestern coast. (AP Photo/Petros Karadjias)
FRONTLINE Documentary, “Exodus: The Journey Continues,” Director James Bluemel: “Germany took a very humane approach”
James Bluemel directed episode four of the “Exodus” FRONTLINE series. The new episode, “Exodus: The Journey Continues” airing tonight at nine on WTTW, follows Syrian and Afghanistan refugees on their journeys to new homes.