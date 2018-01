× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.23.18: Taste the rainbow

Today’s guests include John DeCose, CNET’s Bridget Carey and noted pet expert Steve Dale. Bill and Wendy talk about comedian Larry Reeb, Mo’Nique and her boycott against Netflix, technology news, pets, and much more. Bill and Wendy also do a live skittles taste test experiment!

You can find Bill and Wendy on Twitter and on Facebook. The Bill and Wendy Show airs Monday through Friday from ten a.m. to noon, then streaming from noon to 1 p.m.