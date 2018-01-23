Neighbor Rilee Unger, 3, plays with a toy after dropping off a couple of her own teddy bears on the porch of a home where police arrested a couple on Sunday accused of holding 13 children captive in Perris, Calif., Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018. The parents of 13 children and young adults have pleaded not guilty in a California court to numerous charges that they tortured and abused the siblings for years. David and Louise Turpin were each ordered held on $12 million bail after entering their pleas Thursday and were scheduled to return to court on Feb. 23. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)
ABC News Correspondent Alex Stone: The Turpins bought their kids’ favorite pies and pizza, chained children and ate in front of them
ABC News Correspondent Alex Stone joins John to detail the case of 13 tortured children, which led to the arrests of David and Louise Turpin, and to the confusion of their friends and family. Alex explains how the kids received education while being tortured, and how the family managed to come off normal.