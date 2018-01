× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/22/18: Chicago HQ2 Chances, The Gig Economy, & Social Influencer Pitfalls

As the Amazon HQ2 finish line inches closer, the east coast looks more and more likely. Jim Dallke and Katherine Davis recapped the latest from the the world of Chicago tech and business. Marion McGovern took her entrepreneurial background to the hard cover in her new book, “Thriving in The Gig Economy” and Randi Shaffer detailed the possible pitfalls of social media influencers to businesses.