Why Do We Self-Sabotage?

Have you ever had something important to do but you kept putting it off to do something else? You my friend are a victim of self-sabotage but why do we do it? Department Chair at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, Dr. Kim Dell’Angela explains why we self-sabotage ourselves.

