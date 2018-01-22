× WGN Radio Theatre #251: My Favorite Husband, Richard Diamond and The Black Museum

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 21, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “My Favorite Husband: Liz Learns To Swim.” (06-11-50). Next we have: “Richard Diamond, Private Detective: Central Park Murder.” (08-20-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Black Museum: The Gas Receipt.” (1952).

Have questions about a specific show or wish to comment, like us on Facebook at: Facebook.com/WGNRadioTheatre and follow us on Twitter at: Twitter.com/WGNRadioTheatre