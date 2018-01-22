WGN Radio Theatre #251: My Favorite Husband, Richard Diamond and The Black Museum

(L-R) Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 21, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “My Favorite Husband: Liz Learns To Swim.” (06-11-50). Next we have: “Richard Diamond, Private Detective: Central Park Murder.” (08-20-49). For our final episode of the night we have: “The Black Museum: The Gas Receipt.” (1952).

