HOUSTON, TX - FEBRUARY 05: Tom Brady #12 of the New England Patriots talks to Jimmy Garoppolo #10 prior to Super Bowl 51 against the Atlanta Falcons at NRG Stadium on February 5, 2017 in Houston, Texas. (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)
WGN Radio Sports Reporter Sam Panayotovich: Tom Brady will “rip your heart out”
WGN Radio Sports Reporter Sam Panayotovich explains the New England Patriots’ success in the playoffs over the weekend, despite Tom Brady’s temporary lack of a finger. And, Sam describes what diminished Jacksonville Jaguars’ performance over the weekend.