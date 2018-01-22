× The Opening Bell 1/22/18: Top 100 Global Software Companies – Chicago Highlights

The world is slowly moving towards becoming more and more integrated due to software development, and some of the industry leaders are right here in Chicago. Steve chatted with Ryan Bonnici (CMO of G2 Crowd) to break down the list of Top 100 Software Companies for 2018 and which local companies made the cut. Patrick Gillespie (Reporter at CNN Money) then joined the program to provide perspective on how much money is stimulating the Mexican economy and could help with the immigration situation for the US – all of this as NAFTA negotiations come to a close this week.