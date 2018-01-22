The Mr. Fix-It Show with Lou Manfredini live from IL Condo-HOA Conference & Expo on Feb 24

Join The Mr. Fix-It Show with Lou Manfredini live from the 36th annual IL Condo-HOA Conference and Expo on Saturday, February 24 from 7am to 10am at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center (5555 N. River Road in Rosemont).

Listeners will get the opportunity to meet and greet with Lou Manfredini, get your home improvement questions answered in-person, enjoy complimentary coffee and breakfast plus the chance to win prizes.

The first 50 attendees will receive free parking.* The live broadcast and expo is free and open to the public, but all attendees must register in advance here or on-site at the event.

This year’s CAI-IL Condo – HOA Conference and Expo will offer education sessions on legal updates, innovative trends, hot topics and industry best practices, as well as opportunities to share, learn network and discuss challenges and solutions. Network with fellow homeowners, board members, managers, service providers and more. Get ideas, find new suppliers and make great connections – all in one location!

Come and learn the “Tools to Thrive in Community Living!”

Get more details on the CAI-IL Condo – HOA Conference and Expo here. Admission to the expo floor only on Saturday is free; there is a fee to attend the education sessions.

*Parking chaser cards will be handed to the first 50 attendees at the broadcast.