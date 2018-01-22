× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.22.18: Larry Nassar and the future of Olympics gymnastics, NFL playoffs, government shutdown

Republicans and Democrats came to an agreement that ended a two-and-a-half day government shut down today. John replays some of the quotes from the voting floor. Then, WGN Radio Sports Reporter Sam Panayotovich joins to describe the playoffs game between the New England Patriots and the Jacksonville Jaguars. The number of victims coming forward with their stories of sexual abuse by Olympics doctor Larry Nassar continue to come forward. IndyStar Sports Business Reporter Mark Alesia breaks down the events that have led up to those brave statements, and what is to come for Olympics gymnastics.