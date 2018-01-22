× The Chicago Way w/John Kass (01/22/18): The shutdown divide, Chef Carrie Nahabedian on her incredible career, and cats who hate Kasso

The Chicago Way w/John Kass, Ep. 89(01/22/18): This week John Kass and Jeff Carlin are joined by James Beard Award-winning and Michelin starred chef of NAHA and French-inspired Brindille, Carrie Nahabedian to talk about a recent Chicago Tribune story featuring Chef Carrie and other female restauranteurs promoting their proper place in Chicago’s world-famous restaurant tapestry. Chef Carrie also takes John on tour of her culinary story and looks at how passion drives everything she accomplishes in her kitchen. Plus, Kasso looks at the real reasons the government shutdown and why some cats on Twitter are made at him.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3456038/3456038_2018-01-22-141638.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D4194.mp3

Follow @John_Kass Follow @cnaha Follow @JPCarlin

Download this episode here by using ‘Save As’here>