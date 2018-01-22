× Roe Conn Full Show (1/22/18): Justin Kaufmann fills in, the government shutdown ends, Lou Cannellis talks Super Bowl Sunday and more…

The Roe Conn Show w/Anna Davlantes for Monday, January 22nd, 2018:

Justin Kaufmann from The Download steps in for Roe and helps steer the ship with Anna. Ben Bradley talks Bruce Rauner’s new 15-minute advertisement attempting to influence the gubernatorial election. ABC Washington correspondent MaryAlice Parks discusses the latest on the government shutdown. Pam Paziotopoulos,president of the Center for Domestic Violence Policy, weighs in on Larry Nasser U.S. Gymnastics case and Lou Canellis talks Super Bowl Sunday and Bears prospects for next season.