Pat Tomasulo is "The Man of The People"

Pat Tomasulo, WGN-TV sports anchor and morning news show personality, is adding another title to his resume. He is now the host of his own comedy show “Man of The People” on Saturday Nights at 10 p.m. on WGN TV. Bill and Wendy talk to Pat about his new comedy adventure, filming his first episode and much more.

