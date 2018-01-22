× Pam Paziotopoulos weighs in on Larry Nasser U.S. Gymnastics case

Anna and Justin Kaufmann discuss the legal case against former U.S. Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nasser who was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.

They are joined by Pam Paziotopoulos, president of the Center for Domestic Violence Policy, who helps parse through the large issues surrounding the case.