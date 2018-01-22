Dr. Larry Nassar appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich., Wednesday, Nov. 22, 2017. Nasser, a sports doctor accused of molesting girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, pleaded guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and will face at least 25 years in prison. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
Pam Paziotopoulos weighs in on Larry Nasser U.S. Gymnastics case
Anna and Justin Kaufmann discuss the legal case against former U.S. Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nasser who was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for possession of child pornography.
They are joined by Pam Paziotopoulos, president of the Center for Domestic Violence Policy, who helps parse through the large issues surrounding the case.