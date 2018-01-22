× No Coast Cinema Ep. 27 | Eugene Sun Park, Full Spectrum Features

On this edition of No Coast Cinema, Tom and Conor sit down with Eugene Sun Park, the founder and executive director of Full Spectrum Features.

Full Spectrum Features is a Chicago-based 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to increasing diversity in the media arts by producing, exhibiting, and supporting the work of women, LGBTQ, and minority filmmakers.

Together, they discuss Eugene’s past, present and future as a filmmaker and producer, as well as his disillusionment with the film industry and foray into graduate study of philosophy. They also talk about how Full Spectrum is challenging the way films are presented with experiences such as carnivals and even a full on wrestling match.

Listen to the full podcast below:

