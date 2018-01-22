× Monday Morning Movie Reviews: 12 Strong, Last Weekend’s Films

Because last week’s show focused on the best movies of 2017, Nick Digilio, Collin Souter and Jim Laczkowski (in for Erik Childress) review the movies from the past two weekend’s including 12 Strong, The Commuter, Paddington 2, Phantom Thread, Mary and the Witch’s Flower, Small Time Crime, Bombshell: The Hedy Lamar Story and Forever My Girl.

Plus analysis of the SAG Awards and the box office.

