In this Nov. 22, 2017 file photo, Dr. Larry Nassar, 54, appears in court for a plea hearing in Lansing, Mich. Nasser, a sports doctor accused of molesting girls while working for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University pleaded, guilty to multiple charges of sexual assault and will face at least 25 years in prison.(AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
IndyStar Reporter Mark Alesia on disgraced doctor Larry Nassar and the future of Olympics Gymnastics
IndyStar Sports Business Reporter Mark Alesia breaks down the events that led to 100 women coming forward with their stories of sexual abuse by Larry Nassar, former Olympics gymnastics physician. He also tells John what OIympics organizations like the USA Gymnastics team anticipates as the number of victim statements continues to grow this week.