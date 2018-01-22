× “Elton Jim” searches for a new cologne, memorializes Milt Rosenberg, and goes hungry at the “dine-in” movie theater

In this 88th episode of “Elton Jim” Turano’s “CAPTAIN POD-TASTIC,” Jim Turano is desperate to find a new cologne after his longtime personal scent, “Montage” is no longer available. He urges listeners to offer suggestions for a new scent on his Facebook page. Jim also remembers WGN legend, Milt Rosenberg, who recently passed away at age 92. And, in the “Pop Culture Club,” Jim complains to regular contributor, Emily Armanetti, about the new “dine-in” movie theaters and why reserving your movie seat in advance can unknowingly plop you next to a crying baby or a movie-goer with a small bladder.