Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas has some good news for Cook County homeowners

Posted 3:34 PM, January 22, 2018, by , Updated at 03:32PM, January 22, 2018

New homes are seen for sale on Chicago's South Side, Thursday, Oct. 25, 2007. A boost in property taxes is one of many proposed new taxes and fee increases proposed by Chicago officials to pay for a $5.4 billion city budget. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. Pappas has just announced that she has eliminated the $1 fee for online payment of property taxes. Pappas also said that taxpayers now have the option to download their bills and to receive future bills by email only. To learn more, go to cookcountytreasurer.com

