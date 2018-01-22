× Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas has some good news for Cook County homeowners

Bill and Wendy are joined over the phone by Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. Pappas has just announced that she has eliminated the $1 fee for online payment of property taxes. Pappas also said that taxpayers now have the option to download their bills and to receive future bills by email only. To learn more, go to cookcountytreasurer.com

