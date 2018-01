× Bill and Wendy Full Show 1.22.18: Bill’s Candy Shop

Today’s guests include Pat Tomasulo and Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas. Bill and Wendy talk about the Women’s March on Chicago, Tom Brady, Bill’s recent restaurant experience, weatherman John Coleman, property taxes, skittles, and much more.

