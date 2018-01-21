LANSING, MI - JANUARY 16: Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements prior to being sentenced after being accused of molesting about 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
WLNS-TV’s Alexandra Ilitch reports from Nassar hearing: “The statements that these women are making have been very powerful”
LANSING, MI - JANUARY 16: Larry Nassar listens to victim impact statements prior to being sentenced after being accused of molesting about 100 girls while he was a physician for USA Gymnastics and Michigan State University, where he had his sports-medicine practice on January 16, 2018 in Lansing, Michigan. Nassar has pleaded guilty in Ingham County, Michigan, to sexually assaulting seven girls, but the judge is allowing all his accusers to speak. Nassar is currently serving a 60-year sentence in federal prison for possession of child pornography. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)
Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz talk with reporter Alexandra Ilitch of WLNS-TV Lansing, who is covering the sentencing hearing for former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar. She discusses the powerful victim impact statements made by former gymnasts and how statements from well-known victims like Aly Raisman have helped raise the scandal’s profile, Nassar’s close relationship with Team USA coach John Geddart and the alleged “good cop, bad cop” routine that often sent gymnasts to Nassar, what price coach Kathy Klages and Michigan State University may pay for their role in staying complicit, and more.