WLNS-TV’s Alexandra Ilitch reports from Nassar hearing: “The statements that these women are making have been very powerful”

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz talk with reporter Alexandra Ilitch of WLNS-TV Lansing, who is covering the sentencing hearing for former USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar. She discusses the powerful victim impact statements made by former gymnasts and how statements from well-known victims like Aly Raisman have helped raise the scandal’s profile, Nassar’s close relationship with Team USA coach John Geddart and the alleged “good cop, bad cop” routine that often sent gymnasts to Nassar, what price coach Kathy Klages and Michigan State University may pay for their role in staying complicit, and more.