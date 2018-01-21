WGN Radio Theatre #250: Lights Out, Jack Benny and Casey, Crime Photographer

(L-R) Lisa Wolf and Carl Amari

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 20, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Lights Out!: Fast One.” Guest Starring Arch Oboler; (01-05-43).  Next we have: “Jack Benny: Prepares For 4th Tv Show.” (05-13-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “Casey, Crime Photographer: Pickup.” (05-22-47).

