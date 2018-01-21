× WGN Radio Theatre #250: Lights Out, Jack Benny and Casey, Crime Photographer

Carl Amari and Lisa Wolf bring you the best from the Golden Age of Radio on the WGN Radio Theatre on January 20, 2018. First, a classic episode of the night is: “Lights Out!: Fast One.” Guest Starring Arch Oboler; (01-05-43). Next we have: “Jack Benny: Prepares For 4th Tv Show.” (05-13-51). For our final episode of the night we have: “Casey, Crime Photographer: Pickup.” (05-22-47).

