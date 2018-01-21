× The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 1/21/18

On this edition of The Sunday Spin:

Rick Pearson is joined by the Executive Director of Illinois Business Immigration Coalition, Rebecca Shi. Rebecca explains what DACA is, its impact on the current government shutdown, and much more.



Then, Rick continues his interviews with candidates for Democratic Attorney General as he speaks with Highland Park Mayor, Nancy Rotering. Nancy shares what prompted her entry into the race, her stance on the NRA, the importance of prioritizing public access to information, and more.