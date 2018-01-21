The Sunday Spin: Politics with Rick Pearson Full Show 1/21/18
On this edition of The Sunday Spin:
Rick Pearson is joined by the Executive Director of Illinois Business Immigration Coalition, Rebecca Shi. Rebecca explains what DACA is, its impact on the current government shutdown, and much more.
Then, Rick continues his interviews with candidates for Democratic Attorney General as he speaks with Highland Park Mayor, Nancy Rotering. Nancy shares what prompted her entry into the race, her stance on the NRA, the importance of prioritizing public access to information, and more.
For our last guests, Rick talks with State Senator and Democratic Attorney General Candidate Kwame Raoul. Kwame expresses how he’s been interested in the Democratic Attorney General position for years; his previous collaborations with Lisa Madigan; the importance of analyzing the diversity throughout the state, and more.