× The Beat Full Show (1/20/18): Is NFL Championship Sunday better than the Super Bowl?

Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz bring you The Beat: The guys debate the superiority of the Super Bowl vs. Championship Sunday and Carm has a Niko Mirotic sighting in public; Alexandra Ilitch of WLNS Lansing joins the show to discuss the USA Gymnastics sex abuse scandal and Larry Nassar sentencing hearing; Kevin Durant puts Carm on an elite professional level; Fansided NFL editor Josh Hill previews your Championship Sunday contests; Chris Boden checks in from the United Center ahead of Blackhawks/Islanders and talks about Corey Crawford’s extended abscence and the Hawks’ urgent need to play better in front of whoever’s between the pipes, and more.