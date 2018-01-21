× OTL#588: DRAFT

Mike Stephen get his mind digitally blown with Brian Dressel at m1 Interactive, checks in with Ere Rendon of the Resurrection Project concerning the recent government shutdown over the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrival (DACA) debate, and visits Plastic Crimewave (aka Steve Krakow) to learn about the Secret History of Chicago Blues musician, and alleged first musician to record a harp on a record, Daddy Stovepipe. This week’s local music comes from Little Church.

