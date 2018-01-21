× Karen Conti |Full Show 1/21/2018

It’s Karen Conti’s Debut Show!

Karen’s guests include Travel Agent, Rob Clabbers, as he shares his thoughts on Trump’s recent comments about Norway and more; Authors Dr. Judith Wright and Dr. Bob Wright join the show to talk about their latest book Heart of The Fight and provide advice for how couples should fight constructively; Attorney Ross Morreale stops by to clear up some confusion and myths about medical marijuana; and Former Figure Skater, Jennifer Hayes, recently testified in the on-going Dr. Nassar trial and she shares her story with learning of the trial coming to light and the effects that testifying have had on her.

As always, Karen provides updates on the latest legal news and answers legal questions from listeners.