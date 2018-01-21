× Josh Hill previews NFL Championship Sunday: “People are going to be surprised at how close [Jaguars] play the Patriots”

Fansided NFL editor Josh Hill joins Mark Carman and Harry Teinowitz to preview Sunday’s AFC and NFC Championship games and discusses whether or not Jacksonville’s defense is going to be enough to stop the Patriots’ and a less-than-100% Tom Brady, the key for the Eagles to get pressure Case Keenum and force the Vikings to keep the ball on the ground and the challenge for Nick Foles to stand up to Minnesota’s veteran defensive core, and more.