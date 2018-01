× Hotel EMC2 Gives Back to STEM Community Through Partnership with Project SYNCERE

Today on the show Frank Fontana talks to Scott Greenberg, President and CEO of SMASHOTELS and Jason Coleman, Founder of Project SYNCERE, about their partnership and providing students in Chicago with real life experience and education. Later in the segment Rebecca Royster, the Director of Food and Beverage at SMASHOTEL’s Hotel EMC2, joins the show to discuss and taste test some non-alcoholic beverages on their menu.

