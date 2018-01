× Entrepreneur Spotlight with Rob Mudd

Today on the show Frank Fontana talks to Rob Mudd of RMA Automotive and Smart Cast Global about what it takes to start your own business and the importance of technology in our society.

http://serve.castfire.com/audio/3455654/3455654_2018-01-21-165054.64kmono.mp3?ad_params=zones%3DPreroll%7Cstation_id%3D3753.mp3