Chicago's Only Castle: the magical, mystical history with Errol Magidson

Rick is joined in-studio by the super curious, distinguished mind of Errol Magidson, who tells him about his book and film, “Chicago’s Only Castle,” which tells the amazing story behind the Givins’ Irish Castle in Beverly. Built 130 years ago, the building has gone through many purposes and tenants, and Errol expounds on each of the castle’s eras and sprinkles in some fascinating stories.