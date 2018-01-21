× After Hours with Rick Kogan: Errol Magidson, Laury Shelley & Zay Smith

Rick is joined in-studio by the super curious, distinguished mind of Errol Magidson, who tells him about his book and film, “Chicago’s Only Castle,” which tells the amazing story behind the Givins’ Irish Castle in Beverly. Then, Rick features a beautiful review of the beautiful movie “Call Me by Your Name” by the amazing Zeta Moore. Laury Shelley stops by the studio to talk about her new EP, “Time is a Healer” and her upcoming CD release concert at Jazz Showcase. Then, Zay Smith called in to tell Rick about the upcoming 40th anniversary celebration of the Mirage investigation in Sun-Times.