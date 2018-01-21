PHOTO: The famous intersection of Michigan Ave and Chicago River on Nov. 14, 2010 in Chicago. Where many landmarks - Tribune Tower and Trump Tower the second tallest building in USA. Courtesy of Retail First/SS74994022/gary718
27 Iconic Chicago Buildings: Famous Architects, Legendary History and Transformational Future
Dave and the late night crew talk about Curbed Chicago’s list of iconic Chicago buildings, their notable history, changes through the decades and what the future holds for The Tribune Tower, The Willis Tower, The Thompson Center, Wrigley Field and more.