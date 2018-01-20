× Matt Bubala Full Show 1-20-18: Government shutdown, Antarctica, and a falling space lab

Matt Bubala and news anchor, Roger Badesch, discuss the government shutdown and its impact on the military, social security, and national parks. Matt is reminded of the shutdown from 1995 for an interesting reason. Dr. John Bird, author of “One Day, One Night: Portraits of the South Pole“, joins the show to talk about his book and answer questions about living in Antarctica. Later on, Matt talks to the the managing editor of NASASpaceFlight.Com, Chris Gebhardt, to discuss Zuma X and China’s falling space lab.