FILE - In this March 17, 2013 file photo, children make their way to the St Patrick's Day parade during the celebrations in Limerick, Ireland. Just in time for St. Patrick's Day, March 17, 2016, genealogical research website Ancestry.com is making available 10 million Catholic parish records from Ireland available online for free to help people trace their Irish heritage. The documents, in English and Latin, date from 1655 to 1915. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison, File)
Have you sent in your DNA? Where are your family origins?
Hannah Stanley fills in for Patti Vasquez and is joined by Roger Badesch and producer Curtis Koch to talk about DNA. Have you sent in your DNA? Where is your family from? Are the tests really all that accurate?