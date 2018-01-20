In this Tuesday, May 2, 2017 photo, Patsy Stinchfield, left, senior director of infection control at Children's Minnesota in Minneapolis, talks with nurse Kathy Kaul about a measles screening questionnaire that hospital staff are using to assess a patient's risk for the disease. The screening and triage desk set up outside the clinic's lobby is one of many precautions the hospital is taking during a measles outbreak that has already sickened more than 30 children, primarily in Minnesota's large Somali community. (AP Photo/Amy Forliti)
Banning best friends? Measles on the loose.
Hannah Stanley fills in for Patti Vasquez and talks to Roger Badesch and producer Curtis Koch about school districts, banning the term “best friends”, later on Hannah discusses the similar symptoms Measles and the Flu have and how it got to Chicago’s O’Hare airport.