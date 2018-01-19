× Wintrust Business Lunch 1/19/18: Smart Shopping Carts, The Business of Comedy, & Colonial Food Disruptors

Steve is slowly moving his shopping habits to online shopping, but Andrea Hanis detailed some of the biggest changes in retail including a smart shopping cart. Tom Gimbel shared the positive outlook for the 2018 hiring market. Bert Haas has been managing Zanies Comedy Club for years and on it’s 40th anniversary he looked back at the business of comedy, while Rae Katherine Eighmey reflected on the food business back when Benjamin Franklin was one of the countries biggest disruptors.