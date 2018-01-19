× What is the EPA going to do about a new pollution threat on the Southeast Side of Chicago?

Southeast Side community activist Olga Bautista and Josh Mogerman of the National Resources Defense Council join Justin to discuss a neurotoxic manganese threat to a Chicago residential community on the Southeast Side of Chicago. Josh and Olga talk about how the community has had their eye on the dangers of manganese for a while, why the companies in the community haven’t done more to prevent these dangers and what the city of Chicago and the EPA are doing about the problem.

