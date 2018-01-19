FILE - In this Sept. 23, 2017, file photo, the cast of "Will & Grace, from left, Eric McCormack, Megan Mullally, Debra Messing and Sean Hayes, attend a screening of the new season of the TV show during the Tribeca TV Festival at Cinepolis Chelsea in New York. The actors say they’re grateful to be dusting off their “Will & Grace” characters for the series’ unprecedented return to primetime on Thursday, Sept. 28. (Photo by Christopher Smith/Invision/AP, File)
TV Guide’s Alexander Zalben: More Guest Stars to Return on Will & Grace
It’s the man who knows ALL TV news, it’s Alexander Zalben! Alex is the Managing Editor of TV Guide. They talk about ‘Will and Grace’ nabbing Alec Baldwin as a guest star, Amazon’s cancellations of ‘One Mississippi’, ‘I Love Dick’ and ‘Jean-Claude Van Johnson’, Michael Wolf’s book ‘Fire and Fury‘ being made into a TV series, and much more.
