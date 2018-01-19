× TV Guide’s Alexander Zalben: More Guest Stars to Return on Will & Grace

It’s the man who knows ALL TV news, it’s Alexander Zalben! Alex is the Managing Editor of TV Guide. They talk about ‘Will and Grace’ nabbing Alec Baldwin as a guest star, Amazon’s cancellations of ‘One Mississippi’, ‘I Love Dick’ and ‘Jean-Claude Van Johnson’, Michael Wolf’s book ‘Fire and Fury‘ being made into a TV series, and much more.

