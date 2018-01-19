× Tomorrow Never Knows Artist You Should Know: Mega Bog

Erin Birgy, leader of the Seatle/Brooklyn band Mega Bog, joins Justin to talk about her career, her memories of playing in Chicago, the importance of place with the music she makes, the differences between Seattle and New York when it comes to creating art, how patience and space play a role in the band’s sound, the recent record, “Happy Together,” the process of recording new music and Mega Bog‘s upcoming appearance at Metro as part of the 2018 Tomorrow Never Knows Festival.

