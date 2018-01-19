× The Opening Bell 1/19/18: Chicago to NY Hourly Shuttle Flights Are Coming…

Earnings season combined with a tax bill changes leads to even more market uncertainty than usual. Paul Nolte (SVP & Sr. Portfolio Manager at Kingsview Asset Management) wrapped up the week by shedding some light onto the ways American companies could be reinvesting into employees and the rest of the country. Brian Sumers (Business Airline Reporter at Skift) checked in from the coast to detail the American Airlines plan for hourly flights from Chicago to NY’s LaGuardia Airport with beer and wine offered to all passengers.