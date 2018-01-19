× The John Williams Show Full Podcast 01.19.18: Cindy Garcia, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi, Senator Daniel Biss, Bright Side of Life

Cindy Garcia’s husband, Jorge, was deported back to Mexico Monday after 30 years of having lived in the United States, brought here by his parents illegally when he was just 10-years-old. She explains to John why so many steps of misfortune led this father with no criminal record to deportation. Plus, Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi tells John what solutions are still possible as the hours bring us closer to midnight, and the threat of a government shutdown continues to loom. Gubernatorial Candidate and Senator Daniel Biss tells John what qualifies him for the next Illinois governor. And, after John gives you highlights for the weekend ahead, you tell us why you’re smiling.