The Download with Justin Kaufmann Full Show 1-19-18

We have an amazing show to end the week! On tonight’s episode of The Download, Justin speaks with community activist Olga Bautista and the NRDC’s Josh Mogerman about the neurotoxic manganese threat to the Southeast Side of Chicago, we reload another busy week in news with Mario Smith and Amara Enyia, writer, producer and actor Lena Waithe tells us about her new Showtime show, “The Chi,” we introduce you to the indie rock sounds of Mega Bog and we end the show talking to Sun-Times Blackhawks beat writer Mark Lazerus about his new book, “If These Walls Could Talk: Chicago Blackhawks: Stories from the Chicago Blackhawks’ Ice, Locker Room, and Press Box.”

The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio