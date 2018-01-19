× The Download Presents The Week That Was: “Trump and Stormy, and Shutdowns, oh my!”

Activist and poet Mario Smith and public policy consultant Amara Enyia join Justin to break down all the stories that were making news this week including the possibility of a government shutdown, Governor Bruce Rauner releasing a 14-minute political ad featuring the JB Pritzker and Rod Blagojevich FBI recordings, the debate in Chicago City Council over giving Presence Health a $5.6 million tax subsidy to help pay for its downtown corporate headquarters, President Trump’s alleged racist comments, the upcoming NFL playoffs, Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman confronting Larry Nassar and President Donald Trump’s relationship with Stormy Daniels.

