× The Carry Out 1-19-18: “I love my town, but Chicago might be the dumbest name I’ve ever heard for a kid”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include the possibility of a government shutdown, an anti-abortion rally taking place in Washington D.C., the Women’s March taking place tomorrow across the country, Nashville being considered as the front runner to get Amazon’s second headquarters, Def Leppard, Journey and Fall Out Boy coming to Wrigley Field, Tom Brady suffering a hand injury, Blackhawks getting back on the ice tomorrow, the Bears brainstorming a fast-paced offense and Kanye West and Kim Kardashian naming their new baby Chicago West.

