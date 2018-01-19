× The Carry Out 1-18-18: “Whatever happens with Amazon, we’ve already done better than our Olympic bid so that’s good”

The Carry Out is the nightly segment where Justin reads the news so you don’t have to. Tonight’s top stories include Governor Rauner airing a 14-minute political ad this weekend, former U.S. Senator Adlai Stevenson III endorsing Daniel Biss for governor, Chicago being named a finalist for the second Amazon headquarters, details coming out about President Trump’s alleged affair with porn star Stormy Daniels, the Bulls getting some buzz for their showing against the Golden State Warriors, Matt Nagy introducing his new coordinators and plans moving forward for the biggest Starbucks in the world to replace the old Crate & Barrel store on Michigan Avenue.

Follow Justin on Twitter and give him a like on Facebook. The Download with Justin Kaufmann airs Monday through Friday from 7 pm. to 11 pm on @WGNRadio