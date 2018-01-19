× “Sleep is a complex puzzle and to get that perfect sleep…you have to figure out the missing piece.” Dr. Raj Gupta

Dr. Raj Dasgupta is quadruple board certified in Internal Medicine, Pulmonary, Critical Care, and Sleep Medicine.

In this conversation with Nick Digilio, he discusses quality of sleep vs quantity of sleep, the impact of smartphones on shuteye, his experience at CES and his book series “Beyond the Pearls” which can help the medical student in your life pass their exams.

