× Michelle L’Amour’s Big Reveal, “Car Guy” Warren Price, ZEN Yoga Garage, Scott Stantis and Eric Elk | Full Show (Jan 18th)

Tonight on Pretty Late! (Jan 18th) Chicago Tribune Cartoonist, Scott Stantis and Political Expert, Eric Elk ride side car as we welcome a whole slew of guests to tonight’s show! Michelle L’Amour (popular Chicago burlesque dancer) makes a big reveal and discusses her latest viral video. Then, “Car Guy” Warren Price gives his two cents about automotive repair and finally, ZEN Yoga Garage’s Christopher Moorehead joins us to bring some calm and tranquility to the studio. All this and more on Pretty Late!

