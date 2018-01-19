× Meet the Women Behind The Women’s March Chicago: Emily Kraiem and Carrie Kiley

Bill and Wendy are joined in the studio by Women’s March Chicago board members Emily Kraiem and Carrie Kiley. The second annual Women’s March will be taking place this weekend and thousands are expected to participate. Emily and Carrie break down what you need to know if you are planning to attend, the importance of women empowerment, and much more.

