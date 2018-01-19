× Here’s what actually happens if the U.S. government shuts down

It sounds like the end of the world, a federal government shutdown. Well according to Paul Lisnek, WGN-TV Political Analyst, the odds of a shutdown actually occurring are very slim. He joined Bill and Wendy this morning to talk about what we can expect if the government does a shutdown, what will close during a shutdown, and more.

